WGA West President Howard Rodman Will Not Seek Re-Election

Howard Rodman, the president of the Writers Guild of America West, has decided against seeking re-election to another two-year term.

The decision was unveiled Wednesday as part of the announcement that current WGA West VP David Goodman has been selected by the guild’s nominating committee as a candidate to succeed Rodman. Goodman is currently unopposed, as another unnamed candidate selected by the nominated committee declined to run. Members can still seek the office via petition until July 21.

The election will take place in September with dues-current members eligible to vote. Results will be announced on Sept. 18. The WGA West represents about 9,000 members.

Rodman won the 2015 election over Marjorie David and was often the public face of guild during its contentious negotiations with production companies, which led to an 11th hour deal on May 1. He was eligible to serve another term but opted against doing so.

David, a WGA West board member, has been nominated by the committee to succeed Goodman as vice president. Another unnamed candidate declined to run against her. Aaron Mendelsohn has been nominated to seek re-election as secretary-treasurer along with board member Charlton Eastlake.

The board’s nominating committee also nominated incumbents Andrea Berloff, Luvh Rakhe, Meredith Stiehm and Zak Penn along with nine other candidates for eight open board seats. The remaining candidates are Francesca Butler, Nicole Yorkin, Angelina Burnett, John August, Adam Horowitz, Michele Mulroney, Spiro Skentzos, Patti Carr and Ligiah Villalobos.

Members seeking nomination for the office of president, vice president or secretary-treasurer must obtain 25 member signatures in support of their petitions and submit them by July 21. Members seeking nomination for the board of directors have to obtain 15 member signatures.