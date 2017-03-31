The Writers Guild of America has proposed to the major studios and networks that contract talks resume on April 10 through April 14.

The WGA released the letter on Friday afternoon. A spokesman for The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers told Variety, “We are not commenting at this time.”

Should the AMPTP agree to the April 10 date for resuming contract talks, the negotiations would start on the same day as Passover — which begins at sunset that evening.

The sides ended nearly two weeks of contentious negotiations on March 23. The WGA is currently conducting a strike authorization vote among its members.

The AMPTP had waiting for a formal response to the offer it put on the table March 23. The WGA leaders, in a message to members two days later, sought a strike authorization and was highly critical of the AMPTP’s economic proposals, asserting that the studios are pushing the guild for cuts in its financially strapped health plan.