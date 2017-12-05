Westboro Baptist Church Movie in the Works From Director Rod Lurie

Branded Pictures Entertainment is developing “Hate (A Love Story),” based on a story of a man taking on the notorious Westboro Baptist Church, with Rod Lurie attached to direct.

Lurie’s credits include “The Contender,” “The Last Castle,” and “Straw Dogs.”

Branded Pictures Entertainment, founded by producer J. Todd Harris, optioned Garry Williams’ adaptation of Al Snyder’s story about the Church. Williams’ credits include BPE’s recent critically acclaimed feature “So B. It.”

Harris and Lurie’s producing partner, Marc Frydman, are shopping the project to potential producers and distributors.

The story focuses on the aftermath of the 2006 death of Marine Lance Corporal Matthew Snyder, who was killed while serving in Iraq. His family’s grief was compounded by the protests the young man’s funeral generated from the church, which carried placards reading “Semper fi Fags,” “God Hates You,” and similar provocative sentiments.

Citing defamation, invasion of privacy, and other complaints, his father Al Snyder sued the church and its founders, the Phelps family. The highly publicized case ended up at the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the church and the Phelps family, on freedom of speech grounds. The movie’s narrative will include the fact — not revealed at the trial — that Matthew Snyder’s father Al is a gay man, whose partner was fighting cancer during the agonizing legal battle.

“The first amendment is the FIRST amendment for a reason — our most cherished right. But it often creates muddy and uncomfortable situations, ones that are the source of great drama and national self-reflection,” Lurie said.

“This story makes allies out of the gay and military communities, as the Westboro Baptist Church’s assault on the First Amendment turns out to be an attack on both,” Harris said. “I’m a long-time fan of Rod, a thoughtful patriot who gravitates toward stories of righteousness. He’s perfect for this movie.”

Branded Pictures Entertainment recently put another project into development, beginning work in October on the adaptation of ex-Rep. Steve Israel’s (D-N.Y.) satirical novel, “Big Guns.”