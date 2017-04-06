Saban Films has bought the North American rights to the sci-fi thriller “Armed Response,” starring Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, Seth Rollins, Gene Simmons, and Dave Annable.

Saban made the deal with WWE Studios, Gene Simmons, and Erebus Pictures. John Stockwell (“Blue Crush”) directed from Matt Savelloni’s script, which follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.

The film is currently in post-production. It was originally called “Temple” as part of a three-film deal announced in 2015 between WWE and Simmons.

“‘Armed Response’ is a unique story, with the look and feel of a sci-fi epic,” said Saban’s Bill Bromiley. “We’ve been fans of WWE for a long time, and it is great to be partners on this film.”

WWE Studios President Michael Luisi produced the film along with Simmons under their Erebus Pictures banner. Snipes was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq.”

Bromiley, Ness Saban, and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films. WWE handled North American rights, with Voltage Pictures handling international sales.

Saban Films recently acquired the North American distribution rights to Alexandros Avranas’ “True Crimes,” starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg.