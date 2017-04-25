Wes Anderson’s Next Movie ‘Isle of Dogs’ Gets Poster, Premiere Date

Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s upcoming film “Isle of Dogs” got a brand new poster on Tuesday, along with a premiere date — April 20, 2018.

The animated film — which has a massive, star-studded cast including Wes Anderson regulars Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and Jeff Goldblum as well as virgins of the auteur Bryan Cranston and Liev Schreiber — is set in Japan and follows a boy’s odyssey to find his dog.

As such, the poster features the Japanese language translations of all of the billings, as well as the title in massive red characters.

While the stop-motion film’s plot may sound ordinary, in typical Wes Anderson fashion, it’s sure to be creative. For starters, a video released in December revealed that the dogs talk.

The poster features five of the dogs, although it is not identified which actor voices which pup. The dogs seem to be wearing clothing, hinting that perhaps the titular isle is home to an advanced dog civilization. The poster also shows a downed fighter plane with a man in pilots’ garb standing a few feet of away, parachute floating in the air. Whether or not this is the boy searching for his dog is yet to be confirmed.

Anderson has stated that his vision for the film is heavily influenced by the work of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, as well as Ray Harryhausen’s stop-motion Christmas specials.

“Isle of Dogs” also stars Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance and Yoko Ono, and is produced by Annapurna Pictures and Indian Paintbrush.

The film will be distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures. See the poster below:

