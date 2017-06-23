Well Go USA Lands North American Rights to ‘Once Upon a Time’

Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights from IM Global for Zhao Xiaoding and Anthony LaMolinara’s fantasy romance “Once Upon a Time.”

The 3D film was produced by Zhang Yibai and Ali Pictures, and will open August 11 in North America in Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles. A digital and home video release will follow later in the year.

The film is based on the best-selling novel “Three Lives Three Worlds, Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms,” which was also adapted into the television series “Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms.”

“Once Upon a Time” stars Yang Yang, Yifei Liu, Yikuan Yan, Jin Luo, and Chun Li, and tells an epic thousand-year story about the forces that drive mortals and gods to love, revenge, and loyalty. Bai Qian, a goddess and monarch from the Heavenly Realms, visits the mortal world to achieve High Goddess status when she meets Ye Hua, who she falls in love with and marries. However, their peace is soon threatened by an old enemy.

“’Once Upon a Time’ is as beautifully written as it is visually breathtaking,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment. “Fans have fallen in love with this story and now we couldn’t be more excited to take audiences to the next level by bringing it to the big screen.”

Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA negotiated the deal with Leslie Chen, IM Global SVP Sales and Acquisitions, Asia.