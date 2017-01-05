In an expansion move, sales-financing company Bloom has hired veteran Weinstein Company executive Dan Guando to the newly created post of president of production.

Guando will report to company co-founder Alex Walton and will oversee and grow Bloom’s film slate, along with broaden its business in content creation and ownership. Guando will relocate from New York City to Los Angeles.

Guando worked at the Weinstein Co. for 12 years, most recently serving as the U.S. head of acquisitions, production, and development. During his tenure, he oversaw the acquisition and release of “The Imitation Game,” “The Artist,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Philomena,” “Snowpiercer,” “Blue Valentine,” and “The Founder.”

Bloom was founded by Walton and producer/financier Ken Kao in 2014 and has specialized in backing adult dramas. It announced in September at the Toronto Film Festival that it was launching international sales on the South American drama “Bel Canto,” starring Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe with Paul Weitz directing.

The Bloom slate includes: Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike; Martin Zandvliet’s “The Outsider,” starring Jared Leto; Federico D’Alessandro’s “Tau,” starring Maika Monroe and Ed Skrein; Danny Strong’s “Rebel in the Rye,” starring Nicholas Hoult; George Clooney’s “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore; and Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s “Woodshock,” starring Kirsten Dunst.

Guando said, “I have admired from afar what Alex, Ken, and the Bloom team have been building, and am excited to start producing a slate of commercial, filmmaker-driven material and help Bloom continue to grow.”