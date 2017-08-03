Weinstein Company Files $10 Million Suit Over ‘His House’ Distribution

The Weinstein Company filed a $10 million lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to enforce a distribution agreement for the film “His House.”

The company alleges that Starchild Pictures, a London-based production company, entered into a worldwide distribution agreement for the film on July 21. However, according to the suit, the defendants have since tried to back out of the deal.

Attorney Bert Fields filed the claim on behalf of TWC. Also named as defendants are producers Martin Gentles, Ed King, and Steve Schneider, and director Remi Weekes.

The suit seeks an injunction to prevent Starchild from distributing the film with any other company.

Starchild did not immediately respond to a request for comment. King and Gentles launched the company in 2010 with a plan to release genre films. Its titles include “Howl” (2015) and “The Liability” (2012).

TWC filed a similar suit in 2016 against Open Road Films, over the rights to distribute a film based on the Playmobil toy line.