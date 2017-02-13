Variety will host a live chat on Facebook on Monday with the cast, director, and producers of “Hidden Figures.”

Actors Octavia Spencer, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell will join director Ted Melfi and producers Jenno Topping and Pharrell Williams for a Q&A.

It will be streamed right here as well as on Variety’s Facebook page beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. PT/11:45 p.m. ET.

The drama, based on the true story of three female African-American mathematicians at NASA, is up for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards. Spencer has already nabbed a string of awards nominations for her performance, and is up for best supporting actress at this year’s Oscars.

