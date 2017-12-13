How to Watch the SAG Awards Nominations Live

Nominations for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be revealed on Wednesday morning, and a live feed of the announcement will stream in addition to the broadcast on TBS and TNT.

Starting at 6:50 a.m. PT/ 9:50 a.m. ET, the stunt ensemble nominations will begin live streaming on TNT’s website, SAG’s website, and both the TBS and TNT YouTube channels. At 7 a.m. PT/ 10 a.m. ET, nominations for outstanding performances in five film and eight television categories will air.

Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash will announce the nominees from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will be on hand to introduce the presenting duo, while SAG Awards committee chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin will announce this year’s stunt ensemble action performance nominees.

“The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are expected to score big for TV, while “The Post,” “Shape of Water,” and “Call Me By Your Name” have been predicted to land on the film front.

As previously announced, Morgan Freeman will be honored at 2018’s event with the 54th life achievement award.

Kristen Bell will be the first-ever host the SAG Awards on Jan. 21. The ceremony, recognizing top performances in television and film, will air live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.