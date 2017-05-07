2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards: How to Watch Online

Staff Editor
MTV Movie and TV Awards Mary
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday night marks the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards, which means you only have a few minutes left to figure out a way to watch the inaugural event hosted by Adam Devine (from 1992-2016 the program was known simply as the MTV Movie Awards).

On the east coast, viewers can tune in to MTV or practically any Viacom-owned network — Spike, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, TV Land, MTV2, and MTV Classic — at 8 p.m. EST to watch the festivities. MTV will also be streaming their pre-show and the main show live on their website, granted you have login info for your TV provider.

Related

2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Complete Nominations List

For west coast pop culture enthusiasts, the Movie & TV Awards will also be aired at 8 p.m. PST. Unfortunately, there is no legal way to stream the event live while it’s first airing in real time, but they can watch via MTV.com as well at 8 p.m.

Vin Diesel will be the star of the show, accepting the MTV Generation Award on behalf of all eight casts from the entire “Fast & Furious” franchise. Co-stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Michelle Rodriguez will be by his side. Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello are also guaranteed to attend as the trio is performing their song “Hey Ma” featured in “Fate of the Furious.”

Other expected guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Amandla Stenberg, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Josh Gad, Tracee Ellis Ross, Allison Williams, Mike Colter, Madelaine Petsch, Big Sean, Zendaya, Noah Cyrus, Shannon Purser, Thomas Barbusca, Alexandra Daddario, Kat Graham, Amber Rose, and Blake Anderson, as well as castmembers from MTV’s “Awkward.,” “Teen Wolf,” “Girl Code,” and more.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 6

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    6 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. !@!.S.T.R.E.A.M HE.RE!@! says:
      May 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      MTV is heralding the start of summer viewing season with its Movie & TV Awards.

      WATCH LIVE=>> http://2017-mtv-movie-awrds.blogspot.com/

      Reply
    2. !@!.S.T.R.E.A.M HE.RE!@!MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 says:
      May 7, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      Access Show== <3 2017-http://2017-mtv-movie-tv-awards.blogspot.com/
      w

      Reply
    3. !@!.S.T.R.E.A.M HE.RE!@! says:
      May 7, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      MTV is heralding the start of summer viewing season with its Movie & TV Awards.

      WATCH LIVE=>> http://2017-mtv-movie-awrds.blogspot.com/

      Formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, TV shows are newly eligible for Golden Popcorn trophies at this year’s ceremony, which will broadcast live Sunday from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

      Reply
    4. !@!.S.T.R.E.A.M HE.RE!@!MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 says:
      May 7, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Access Show== <3 2017-http://2017-mtv-movie-tv-awards.blogspot.com/

      q

      Reply
    5. !@!.S.T.R.E.A.M HE.RE!@!MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 says:
      May 7, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Access Show== <3 2017-http://2017-mtv-movie-tv-awards.blogspot.com/

      Reply
    6. !@!.S.T.R.E.A.M HE.RE!@! says:
      May 7, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      MTV is heralding the start of summer viewing season with its Movie & TV Awards.

      WATCH LIVE=>> http://2017-mtv-movie-awrds.blogspot.com/

      Formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, TV shows are newly eligible for Golden Popcorn trophies at this year’s ceremony, which will broadcast live Sunday from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

      Reply
    See All 6 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad