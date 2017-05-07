2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards: How to Watch Online

Sunday night marks the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards, which means you only have a few minutes left to figure out a way to watch the inaugural event hosted by Adam Devine (from 1992-2016 the program was known simply as the MTV Movie Awards).

On the east coast, viewers can tune in to MTV or practically any Viacom-owned network — Spike, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, TV Land, MTV2, and MTV Classic — at 8 p.m. EST to watch the festivities. MTV will also be streaming their pre-show and the main show live on their website, granted you have login info for your TV provider.

For west coast pop culture enthusiasts, the Movie & TV Awards will also be aired at 8 p.m. PST. Unfortunately, there is no legal way to stream the event live while it’s first airing in real time, but they can watch via MTV.com as well at 8 p.m.

Vin Diesel will be the star of the show, accepting the MTV Generation Award on behalf of all eight casts from the entire “Fast & Furious” franchise. Co-stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Michelle Rodriguez will be by his side. Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello are also guaranteed to attend as the trio is performing their song “Hey Ma” featured in “Fate of the Furious.”

Other expected guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Amandla Stenberg, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Josh Gad, Tracee Ellis Ross, Allison Williams, Mike Colter, Madelaine Petsch, Big Sean, Zendaya, Noah Cyrus, Shannon Purser, Thomas Barbusca, Alexandra Daddario, Kat Graham, Amber Rose, and Blake Anderson, as well as castmembers from MTV’s “Awkward.,” “Teen Wolf,” “Girl Code,” and more.