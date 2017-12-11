How to Watch the Golden Globe Nominations Live

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed on Monday morning, and those unable to tune in to the broadcast on NBC can watch online via live stream.

Presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone will be announcing the nominees from the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 5:15 a.m. PT/8:15 a.m. ET. The announcement will be live-streamed on Facebook and on the Golden Globes website. They will be joined by Golden Globe ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna, and executive vice president of television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman.

Voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes honors achievements in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

“Dunkirk,” “The Post,” and “Call Me by Your Name” are among top candidates for best picture — drama, as are “The Big Sick,” “Lady Bird,” “Disaster Artist,” and “I, Tonya” for best picture — comedy or musical.

On the TV side, “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” and “Stranger Things” are favorites in the drama category, while “Master of None,” “SMILF,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are in contention for comedy series. “Big Little Lies,” “Black Mirror,” and “Feud: Bette and Joan” are expected to land noms for limited series/TV movies.

As previously announced, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will host the Golden Globes’ 75th anniversary special on Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Seth Meyers will emcee the Golden Globes live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. The ceremony will air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.