Warren Beatty has called for Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to “clarify what happened as soon as possible” with the miscue that led to the wrong film being recognized as best picture at Sunday’s Oscars.

Apparently through with addressing the matter himself, at least for now, Beatty issued a brief statement on the controversy, in which he and co-presenter Faye Dunaway presented the top award of the evening to “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.”

“Rather than for me to respond to questions from the press about the Academy ceremony, I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible,” Beatty said in a statement obtained by Variety.

The accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers already has issued a statement and conceded that one of its partners handed the incorrect envelope to Beatty, just before he took the stage to present the best picture award with Dunaway. The duo starred together 50 years ago in “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Beatty was given a “backup” envelope with the winner of the best actress category enclosed — naming Emma Stone of “La La Land” the winner of that award. Beatty hesitated to read the card, but held the card out to Dunaway, who pronounced “La La Land” as the victor. Roughly two minutes later, “La La Land” producer Justin Horowitz took the microphone to acknowledge that a mistake had been made, and “Moonlight” was the real winner.