Vicky Colf has been named chief technology officer for Warner Bros. Entertainment, overseeing the studio’s portfolio of technology services and solutions as head of the newly created Warner Bros. Technology business unit.

Colf, who previously led the studio’s technology teams as executive VP and GM of technology solutions and technical operations, will continue to report to Thomas Gewecke, WB’s chief digital officer and executive VP of strategy and business development.

Concurrent with her promotion, the studio has formed Warner Bros. Technology (WBT) to centralize technology functions and staff. WBT — which will serve all other studio business units — is responsible for managing enterprise systems and solutions, emerging platforms and R&D, information and content security, consumer intelligence, content mastering and delivery, over-the-top platform strategy and support, and digital ownership strategies.

“In a time of rapid changes across the technology and entertainment landscapes, Vicky’s strong leadership, passion for innovation, and commitment to operational excellence will help us achieve our technology goals,” Gewecke said in a statement. “With the creation of Warner Bros. Technology and the new chief technology officer role, we’re evolving to meet the changing needs of our business, our industry, and our audiences.”

Colf joined Warner Bros. Entertainment in 2004 as VP of corporate business development and strategy. Since then she’s held various other management roles, including SVP and GM of advanced digital services and technical systems development and EVP of worldwide content servicing and digital solutions. She began her career as a consultant for Andersen Consulting in 1995. Colf holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Harvey Mudd College.