Warner Bros. has optioned Brit Bennett’s debut novel and New York Times bestseller,”The Mothers,” with Kerry Washington on board to produce.

Washington will produce under the Simpson Street Banner, along with Natalie Krinsky. Bennett will write the script and executive produce.

Originally published in October 2016 by Riverhead, a division of Penguin, “The Mothers” is a story about young love, friendship, a big secret in a small community, and the things that ultimately haunt us most. At this time, Washington is just producing the project.

Krinsky, who also wrote the YA adaptation of “I’ll Give You the Sun” for Warner Bros., brought the book to the studio and Simpson Street. Julia Spiro and Courtney Freedman are overseeing the project for Warner Bros.

Simpson Street’s first production, “Confirmation,” earned critical acclaim as well as an Emmy nomination for best movie made for television. “The Mothers” will be their first feature project for Warner Bros. ‎Washington also received an Emmy nomination for “Confirmation” and continues to star in the hit ABC series “Scandal.”

Krinsky is executive producing on “Ashley’s War” at Fox 2000 and is adapting and executive producing Gillian Flynn’s “The Grownup” for Universal.

Washington is repped by CAA, Katherine Atkinson at Washington Square Arts, and Gretchen Rush. Bennett is repped by Paradigm on behalf of Julia Kardon of Mary Evans Inc. Krinsky is also repped by CAA, Gotham Group, and Dan Black.

WATCH: Kerry Washington and Aziz Ansari on Hollywood’s Diversity Problem