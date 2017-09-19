Warner Bros. Signs First Look Deal with French Company Marvelous Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

The Artist
PARIS– Warner Bros. has signed a first look deal with Marvelous Productions, the Paris-based outfit launched at Cannes by former top-level execs at Pathé, Romain Le Grand and Vivien Aslanian and producer Marco Pacchioni.

Under the pact, Warner Bros. will have the opportunity to board any French-language project produced or co-produced by Marvelous Productions.

The partnership with Marvelous Productions underscores Warner Bros.’s aim to increase its footprint in local production with strong partners.

“We have a deep respect for the talent and professionalism of the founders of Marvelous Productions and we are convinced of their ability to deliver quality films that have a wide appeal,” said Iris Knobloch, president of Warner Bros. France.

Over the last few years, Warners Bros. has backed several French movies, most notably Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-winning film “The Artist” (pictured).

Le Grand and Aslanian were at the helm of Pathe for 19 years before exiting in 2016. Together, they produced and distributed many franchise-based French comedies, such as “Les Tuches” and “Camping,” as well as “Back to Mom” and “One Man and His Cow,” which were all highly successful at the local box office. Pacchioni, meanwhile, produced “Alone in Berlin” (pictured) with Emma Thompson, Brendan Gleeson and Daniel Bruhl, and co-produced Virginie Despentes’s “Bye Bye Blondie” with Emmanuelle Beart.

Marvelous Prods. will be producing and co-producing content for film, TV and web formats. The outfit’s first slate will soon be unveiled.

