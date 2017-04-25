Warner Bros. Unveils Metropolis and Gotham City for Abu Dhabi Theme Park

Warner Bros. and Abu Dhabi’s Miral have unveiled details for their planned $1 billion theme park — including worlds for Superman’s Metropolis and Batman’s Gotham City.

The park, which will open next year, will also include Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch, themed after the Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera brands; and Warner Bros. Plaza, which will be reminiscent of old Hollywood. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, located on Yas Island and set to open in 2018, will include thrill rides, interactive family friendly attractions and live entertainment.

Warner Bros. and Miral first announced the indoor project a year ago, promising to open the facility in 2018. The companies said Tuesday that the park is on track to make that goal.

“Miral is proud to confirm that one year after announcing its plans to bring Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to Yas island, we’re making great progress with our partners where we’re 60 percent complete and on track to launch in 2018.” said Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral. “We’re excited to reveal new details about the six unique immersive worlds at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, which is a key part of our ambition to make Yas Island a top-ten global destination for family fun.”

Superman’s Metropolis will be a modern-styled city of towering skyscrapers while Gotham City will contain dark alleys. Cartoon Junction will bring together Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo, while Bedrock will be a “Flinstones”-themed prehistoric world powered by birds and dinosaurs.

“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be a state-of-the-art themed experience that authentically brings some of the studio’s most iconic characters and stories to life under one roof for the first time in the Middle East,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “We have been closely collaborating with our partners at Miral to faithfully construct immersive worlds that resonate with precise details and are thrilled to share these unique experiences with fans next year.”

The project has hired 5,500 workers for the park, which will contain 1.65 million square feet. Yas Island already contains Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Marina Circuit, seven hotels, a golf course, marina, beach, and the Yas Mall.

See the images below.