Warner Bros. has launched the first teaser trailer for “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” with Jackie Chan’s Sensei Wu dominating the 25-second clip in a looming battle for Ninjago City.

Chan says in the voiceover that he’s forming a secret ninja force and assembles his friends, asking, “Are you ready to risk your life for Ninjago?” Everyone replies in the affirmative, followed by one voice saying “maybe.”

Justin Theroux, Dave Franco and Olivia Munn star with the secret ninjas voiced by Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods. It’s the feature film directorial debut of Charlie Bean with a screenplay by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher.

The animation closely resembles that in 2014’s hit “The Lego Movie” and the upcoming “Lego Batman.” It’s based on Lego’s ninja-themed toys. Producers are Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee, who previously collaborated on “The Lego Movie,” along with Maryann Garger.

The full trailer will be available Wednesday. “The Lego Ninjago Movie” was originally scheduled for last September but was delayed for a year until Sept. 22, 2017.