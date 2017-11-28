Former Warner Bros. Executive Lynn Harris Joins Global Road

Global Road Entertainment has tapped producer and former Warner Bros. studio executive Lynn Harris as president of worldwide production.

She will report to GRE’s Chairman and CEO Rob Friedman, and oversee the day-to-day development and production of the global content studio’s film activity.

“Lynn has seen tremendous success as both a producer and senior level studio executive and having the ability to harness her breadth of experience is a significant win for our growing global content studio,” Friedman said. “As we continue to ramp up and unite our film operations, we will look to Lynn to help populate our slate and identify projects that we can distribute directly and through our partners worldwide.”

Harris left Warner Bros. in 2014 after a decade. During her time there, she developed such titles as “Gravity,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “The Notebook,” and formed Weimaraner Republic Pictures with Matti Leshem. The company produced Blake Lively’s “The Shallows.” It’s currently developing “Keeper of the Diary” at Fox Searchlight and “Ruthless” at Amblin Entertainment.

“Rob is a true industry leader whose work I’ve admired for years and I’m thrilled to be joining him as he sets a new course for Global Road,” Harris said. “We are in a moment of tremendous and exciting change in the entertainment industry overall, but quality, entertaining content will always win and I look forward to creating a slate that addresses the needs of the global audience.”

Weimaraner Republic Pictures will continue to operate under Leshem, along with Matt Crespy as vice president of development.

China’s Tang Media Partners, which owns IM Global and Open Road Films, recently announced that it was rebranding as Global Road Entertainment. The company said the rebrand, which followed Friedman’s arrival at the company, was a key step in moving toward becoming the next preeminent global content studio.