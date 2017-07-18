Warner Bros. Stakes Out Dates for Two DC Films, Moves ‘Game Night’ Back

Warner Bros. has announced four untitled movie release dates spanning from 2018 to 2020, including two new DC movies, and pushed back the release of “Game Night.”

According to the lineup unveiled on Monday, it’s releasing an animated movie on June 1, 2018; an event film on Dec. 13, 2019; a DC film on Feb. 14, 2020; and another DC movie on June 5, 2020.

The studio also pushed comedy “Game Night” back three weeks to March 2, 2018. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler, the film was originally scheduled to release Feb. 12, 2018.

Warner Bros. didn’t reveal additional details about the films, but with Comic-Con just around the corner, it would seem like an ideal moment to drop the release date for the “Wonder Woman” sequel. While it hasn’t been officially announced, it’s proved a summer box office smash, and Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC cinematic universe for the studio, confirmed that it’s in the works with director Patty Jenkins.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Johns told Variety. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film.”

Warner Bros. has also yet to reveal the release dates for upcoming movies like “The Flash” and “Cyborg,” as well as a Black Adam spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson. “Justice League” will hit theaters next year, and “Aquaman” will be released over Christmas 2018.

As for the untitled animated movie, WB continues to ramp up its Lego slate, but already has “The Lego Ninjago Movie” bowing next year and the sequel to “The Lego Movie” hitting theaters on Feb. 8, 2019. Its animated Scooby-Doo movie was recently moved back nearly two years to 2020.