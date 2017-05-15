Warner Bros. Officially Taps Courtenay Valenti, Kevin McCormick for Top Production Posts

Courtenay Valenti has been promoted to production and development president at Warner Bros. with Kevin McCormick returning to the studio as executive vice president of production and a senior adviser. Word of the hires leaked last week, with Variety breaking the Valenti news, but Warner Bros. officially confirmed the executive moves on Monday.
It’s a sign that Toby Emmerich is beginning to put his imprint on the studio after he was given the top job last winter. McCormick is an old friend of Emmerich’s.
Valenti has been at Warner Bros. for 28 years. In her new job, she will oversee the studio’s development team and budget and will work with Emmerich on creating a slate of films. Valenti has been heavily involved in the studio’s animation division, working on its Lego franchise. She also worked on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
“Courtenay is one of the longest-tenured creative executives at Warner Bros. and highly respected and valued by the incredible filmmakers she has worked with over the years,” said Emmerich. “She is a natural leader for our motion picture group.”
McCormick spent more than a decade at the studio before leaving in 2010 to launch his own production company, Langley Park Productions. That company’s credits include “Arthur” with Russell Brand and “Gangster Squad” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. He’s also been involved in theater, producing the current Broadway show, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” He will continue to work on a stage show of “Beetlejuice,” a Warner Bros. comedy, and will consult on the company’s theater ventures.
McCormick will report to Valenti, who will report to Emmerich.