Warner Bros. Officially Taps Courtenay Valenti, Kevin McCormick for Top Production Posts

Courtenay Valenti has been promoted to production and development president at Warner Bros. with Kevin McCormick returning to the studio as executive vice president of production and a senior adviser. Word of the hires leaked last week, with Variety breaking the Valenti news, but Warner Bros. officially confirmed the executive moves on Monday.

It’s a sign that Toby Emmerich is beginning to put his imprint on the studio after he was given the top job last winter. McCormick is an old friend of Emmerich’s.

Valenti has been at Warner Bros. for 28 years. In her new job, she will oversee the studio’s development team and budget and will work with Emmerich on creating a slate of films. Valenti has been heavily involved in the studio’s animation division, working on its Lego franchise. She also worked on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

“Courtenay is one of the longest-tenured creative executives at Warner Bros. and highly respected and valued by the incredible filmmakers she has worked with over the years,” said Emmerich. “She is a natural leader for our motion picture group.”