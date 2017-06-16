Warner Animation Group’s Allison Abbate ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Fainting Onstage at Annecy

ANNECY, France — If Allison Abbate wanted to win over the hearts of an Annecy audience presenting Warner Animation Group’s upcoming lineup, she did so conclusively attempting to still talk up the slate even as she fainted onstage at Annecy’s Pierre Lamy auditorium.

By the time that she passed out – which was just momentarily – she was being helped to a chair onstage by Warner Bros. France’s Olivier Snanoudj and Reel FX’s Chuck Peil and did not incur any physical injury from her swoon. Abbate was helped off stage by the two execs to maybe the most heartfelt applause of any presentation at Annecy from an audience which had already cheered her when she made her stage entrance some five minutes earlier: She is a much liked and respected member of the Hollywood animation community.

Snanoudj, flanked by Peil whose Reel FX is creating “S.C.O.O.B,” went on to present briefly the footage which Abbate would have talked up during her presentation. Peil said after the presentation that Abbate was “feeling much better.”

A veteran of onstage presentations, Abbate had said she was feeling “really quite dizzy” and “a little worried I might fall down” some seven minutes after taking to the stage where she began to deliver a speech which looked back through her career and nailed the essence of what she wanted to talk about: “What is WAG, what is its corporate directive, the way it makes movies? And how will we moving forward set ourselves apart from the other studios.”

Though talking standing up at a podium under hot stage lights, and pausing from near the beginning of her presentationto recollect herself, Abbate nobly soldiered on until suggesting she really felt dizzy – which is when Sanoundj and Peil leapt to the stage to help her to a seat. Peil said that Abbate had been feeling “lightheaded” for several days.

The Annecy audience warmed to her courage in trying to deliver her presentation; they also warmed to the footage which Abbate had prepared, including what was very possibly a world-first footage sneak-peek at “Smallfoot,” coming out in fall of 2018, with some of the funniest scenes currently still story-boards sketches. Sanoundj also presented teasers from “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” to be released in September, and the upcoming “The Lego Movie 2,” and “S.C.O.O.B.”

The shortened session ended with a rousing applause for the footage, and also for Allison Abbate.

More to come on the footage.