‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Leads International Box Office, ‘It’ Scores $371.3 Million Worldwide

Two months after it opened in North America, Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” is leading the international box office.

That is, thanks to China, which is gradually seeing Hollywood films cash in following a summer blackout period. This weekend “Apes” is making $62.9 million total overseas from 21 territories. The threequel has now earned $287.9 million from the international box office and combined with its domestic grosses, totals $433.8 million in spoils worldwide. That’s still less than the past two installments, 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (481.8 million) and 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (710.6 million).

Meanwhile, the cash keeps flowing in for Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It” both in North America and abroad. This weekend, it’s expected to take in $60.3 million from 56 territories for a running total of $152.6 million. Worldwide, the R-rated horror flick has earned $371.3 million.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” drew an audience in China last weekend ($70.3 million), but saw a steep drop-off to $15.1 million from 43 territories this time around.

Universal is rolling out the Tom Cruise film “American Made” in some overseas locations before it hits the domestic market. This frame it should gross $12 million from 53 markets, raising its total so far to $48.8 million.

Beyond those titles, there are several movies that should earn about $6 million overseas this weekend: “American Assassin” ($6.2 million, 41 markets); the Japanese animated feature “Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale” ($6.2 million, one market); “Cars 3” ($6.1 million, 18 markets); and “Mother!” ($6 million, 16 markets). Both “American Assassin” and “Mother!” also opened this weekend in North America — see the domestic box office report here.