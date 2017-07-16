‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Wages $102.5 Million Global Opening

War for the Planet of the Apes” is on track to pound up $102.5 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

The latest from Fox and Chernin is eyeing $46 million from international markets. It’s opening at four major markets, and 46 total, accounting for about 36% of the film’s eventual footprint. The epic, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson, is leading the domestic box office this weekend with $56.5 million.

 

Still, the international winner this weekend is once again “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The release is scoring $72.3 million abroad from 63 total markets. Its global cume stands at $261.1 million. There are still several major markets for the movie to enter, including Spain, Japan and China.

Posting similarly large numbers internationally is Universal and Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3.” The estimate this weekend is $71 million from 61 territories, and the worldwide total is estimated at $619.4 million.

Disney’s “Cars 3” is racing on in 57% of markets. This weekend it’s on track for additional $20.1 million from 33 territories.

Otherwise, films are picking up a little bit here and there. “The Mummy” should made an extra $2 million abroad. “The Beguiled” is heading for a $1.3 million international weekend. “Wonder Woman’s” global tally should reach $764.9 million after earning an additional $3.3 million abroad. Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is crossing the $750 million mark after picking up $7.5 million from from overseas territories. And Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” is grossing $6.7 million this weekend in 48 markets, including one new opening. The film’s international cume is now $392.4 million.

