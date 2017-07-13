‘War for Planet of the Apes’ Star Amiah Miller Joins ‘Anastasia’

Amiah Miller, who stars in the upcoming “War for the Planet of the Apes,” has joined the cast of fantasy-comedy “Anastasia” opposite Emily Carey and Aliyah Moulden, Variety has learned exclusively.

Miller, who plays the Nova role as a mute orphan in the latest “Apes” movie, will play a young American who befriends Anastasia in the re-telling of the classic story. Set in 1917, “Anastasia” sees Anastasia Romanov escape through a time portal when her family is threatened by Vladimir Lenin, and finds herself in the year 1988.

Blake Harris is directing the live-action family film, which begins production next month in Portugal. Armando Gutiérrez is producing the film. Murray and Eli Lipnik are the executive producers.

“Anastasia” marks the second production between Swen Group, the Latin American company that recently established a US distribution arm, and Florida-based production company Conglomerate.

Carey portrays the young Diana in “Wonder Woman.” Moulden, one of the top three finalists on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will play the role of an ’80s pop star.

Miller’s credits include “The House by the Lake,” “Trafficked” and 2016’s “Lights Out,” playing the younger version of Theresa Palmer’s lead character. She is represented by CAA, Vincent Cirrincione Associates and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder Christopher, LLP.