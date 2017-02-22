Walter Presents, the U.K. streaming service devoted to foreign-language drama that is set to launch in the U.S. in March, has nabbed U.S. and U.K. VOD rights to Spanish TV skein “Pulsaciones” (“Lifeline”).

The 10-episode closed-end drama, a Mediapro Group Globomedia production for Spanish TV broadcaster Atresmedia, is co-distributed internationally by Mediapro’s Imagina International Sales and Atresmedia.

Co-created and directed by Spanish multi-hyphenate Emilio Aragón, “Lifeline” turns on a renowned surgeon who suffers from a heart attack, receives a heart transplant and starts to have strange nightmares related to the murder of his donor.

Key cast includes Leonor Watling, seen in Pedro Almodovar’s “Talk to Her,” Pablo Derqui, whose credits include Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda,” Ingrid Rubio (“La estrella”) and Juan Diego Botto (“Ismael”).

In Spain, the primetime drama scored a standout 3.0 million viewers and a 17.1 % audience share on its Jan. 10 debut for Atresmedia’s core channel Antena 3, averaging 2.3 million and 14% share after six weekly episodes, vs. an average 13.3% channel share over Jan. 17-Feb. 17. Both figures are without catch-up viewing.

“Lifeline” is on air in Latin America through Atresmedia’s drama channel Atreseries Internacional from Feb. 10.

Last year, women’s prison thriller “Locked Up,” another Mediapro-Atresmedia TV skein, premiered on Channel 4 for the U.K. free-to-air TV market – a pioneering move for a Spanish TV fiction. It then streamed on Walter Presents.

A joint venture between U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and Global Series Network, Walter Presents is curated by Walter Iuzzolino. The service will be available in the U.S. on a variety of platforms and at WalterPresents.com, offering 34 series from 12 countries at launch.