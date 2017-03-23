Voltage Pictures has hired Ara Keshishian — who was Lotus Entertainment’s president of production — to produce feature films and television series for the company.

At Lotus, Keshishian produced the Lionsgate/Roadside release “Maggie,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the upcoming “November Criminals,” starring Ansel Elgort and Chloe Moretz.

He has also overseen production and executive produced the Roadside Attractions release “Z for Zachariah,” starring Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the upcoming thriller “Kidnap,” starring Halle Berry, and the science fiction thriller “Replicas,” with Keanu Reeves for producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

“I have known Ara for many years since his days as an agent,” said CEO Nicolas Chartier. “We are incredibly excited to have him join the team. His taste, track record and relationships will be a great compliment to our existing team.”

Voltage handles production, financing and sales with credits including “The Hurt Locker” and “Dallas Buyers Club.” Upcoming Voltage films include “Once Upon a Time in Venice,” starring Bruce Willis; “Colossal,” directed by Nacho Vigalondo, starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, and Tim Blake Nelson; “A Family Man,” starring Gerard Butler, Willem Dafoe, Alison Brie, Gretchen Mol and Alfred Molina; and Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me,” which Lionsgate is releasing on June 16.

CAA and WME negotiated the deal on behalf of Keshishian.