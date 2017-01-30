Viola Davis and Julia Roberts are starring in a movie version of Jodi Picoult’s novel “Small Great Things” for Amblin Partners.

The attachment of Davis comes a day after she won a SAG Award for best supporting actress for “Fences.”

“La La Land” producer Marc Platt is on board through his Marc Platt Prods., along with Adam Siegel.

“Small Great Things” centers on a labor/delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital who’s ordered not touch the baby of a white supremacist couple. When the baby dies in her care, she’s then taken to court by the couple.

Roberts has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won Best Actress in 2001 for “Erin Brockovich.” Davis scored her third Oscar nomination for “Fences” in reprising her Tony-award portrayal for the film.

Picoult wrote “My Sister’s Keeper,” which was adapted into a movie directed by Nick Cassavettes in 2009. Platt and Amblin teamed on Tom Hanks’ 2015 thriller “Bridge of Spies.”

CAA represents both Davis and Roberts. The Lasher Group also reps Davis. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.