Universal’s action tentpole “The Fate of the Furious” dominated social media chatter last week with more than 80,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The studio held a a fan Q&A in New York with stars Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson on April 6 with a continued fan Q&A held via Twitter. The film also held its world premiere on April 8 in New York City with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Kurt Russell and Tyrese Gibson.

“The Fate of the Furious” has topped 1.08 million by that social media metric. The eighth installement of the “Fast and Furious” franchise screened at CinemaCon on March 29 with Diesel, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Gibson and Russell in attendance. It will open on April 14 amid sky-high expectations after “Furious 7” grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2” followed with 26,000 new conversations as the studio released an extended clip and held a Facebook live Q&A with director James Gunn on April 3, released set images and character banners on April 4, and posted an international trailer on April 7.

Sony’s tentpole “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated 21,000 new conversations last week. Sony and Marvel presented footage at CinemaCon on March 27 for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” offering a far deeper look at Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture and emphasizing Tom Holland’s experiences as Spider-Man as a high schooler who discovers the power he possesses. The movie, which will be out on July 7, has already generated 1.53 million new conversations.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 20,000 new conversations last week. Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher disclosed on April 7 that he and Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, gave permission for “recent” footage of Carrie Fisher to be used in the film. “The Last Jedi” opens on Dec. 15.

Lionsgate Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” generated 13,000 new conversations last week following the April 6 launch of an intense new trailer. The studio also announced on April 4 that the film would close the American Black Film Festival.

Shakur was killed in 1996 at the age of 25. The trailer starts with Demetrius Shipp, Jr.’s Shakur being introduced prior to a performance, then cuts to his revolutionary stepfather Mutulu Shakur (portrayed by Jamie Hector) saying, “You must stand for something. You must live for something and you must be willing to die for something.”

“All Eyez on Me” opens on June 16, on what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday.