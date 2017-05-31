Viggo Mortensen Circling Peter Farrelly’s Next Film ‘Green Book’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Viggo Mortensen32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards,
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Following his Oscar nomination for “Captain Fantastic,” Viggo Mortensen may have found his next role.

Mortsensen is in talks to star in Peter Farrelly’s next pic “Green Book.” Farrelly will direct from a script he co-wrote with Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie. Currie and Jim Burke will produce.

The story is set in 1962 and follows Tony Lip, one of the best bouncers in New York City who is in need of work after his nightclub, the Copacabana, shuts down. He takes a gig chauffeuring a highly educated piano-playing prodigy who wants Lips to go on tour with him in the Deep South. While the two clash at first, a bond eventually grows as they travel deeper into the racially charged region.

Related

Viggo Mortensen’s ‘Unabomb’ Nets Multiple Sales for IM Global (EXCLUSIVE)

While a deal has not yet closed, the filmmakers hope to begin production sometime this fall.

After his star-making performance as Aragorn in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Mortensen has been choosy in the roles he takes and has generally stayed away from more commercial films. He has recently teamed with auteurs like John Hillcoat and David Cronenberg on films like “The Road” and “Eastern Promises.” The latter earned him the first of two Oscar nominations.

He is repped by the Rawlins Company and UTA.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad