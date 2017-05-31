Viggo Mortensen Circling Peter Farrelly’s Next Film ‘Green Book’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following his Oscar nomination for “Captain Fantastic,” Viggo Mortensen may have found his next role.

Mortsensen is in talks to star in Peter Farrelly’s next pic “Green Book.” Farrelly will direct from a script he co-wrote with Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie. Currie and Jim Burke will produce.

The story is set in 1962 and follows Tony Lip, one of the best bouncers in New York City who is in need of work after his nightclub, the Copacabana, shuts down. He takes a gig chauffeuring a highly educated piano-playing prodigy who wants Lips to go on tour with him in the Deep South. While the two clash at first, a bond eventually grows as they travel deeper into the racially charged region.

While a deal has not yet closed, the filmmakers hope to begin production sometime this fall.

After his star-making performance as Aragorn in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Mortensen has been choosy in the roles he takes and has generally stayed away from more commercial films. He has recently teamed with auteurs like John Hillcoat and David Cronenberg on films like “The Road” and “Eastern Promises.” The latter earned him the first of two Oscar nominations.

He is repped by the Rawlins Company and UTA.