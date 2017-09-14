Vietnam Chooses ‘Father and Son’ as Its Contender for Foreign-Language Oscar

Vietnam has selected Luong Dinh Dung’s “Father and Son” (“Cha cong con”) as the country’s entry in the foreign-language Oscars race.

Based on a 1995 short story by the director, the film is set in a fishing village where a young boy falls severely ill. His father takes him on a whirlwind journey to see all the sights he has wanted to see. The film stars Ngo The Quan and Do Trong Tan.

The film won best foreign feature and a special jury award for outstanding cinematography at the Arizona International Film Festival and has played at the Los Angeles Asia Pacific Film Festival, the Boston International Film Festival and the Milan International Film Festival.

Tran Anh Hung’s “The Scent of Green Papaya” (1993) is the only Vietnamese film to have secured a nomination in the foreign-language category.

Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 23 and the awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles March 4.