Gravitas Ventures has acquired all North Ameican rights to Victor Almanzar’s U.S. Marine drama “11:55″ and plans a June 9 release in theaters and on demand.

The film premiered at last year’s Los Angeles Film Festival and was named the Audience Favorite Feature at the Aspen Filmfest.

“11:55” is directed by first-time feature filmmakers Ari Issler and Ben Snyder. The cast includes Almanzar (“Empire”), Elizabeth Rodriguez (“Orange is the New Black”), David Zayas, Julia Stiles and John Leguizamo.

Almanzar, who co-wrote the script with Issler and Snyder, stars as a Marine who’s just returned to his neighborhood after serving in the war in Afghanistan. Amid the celebration honoring his homecoming, word reaches him that vengeful brother of a drug dealer he accidentally killed years ago will arrive on the 11:55 bus into town — a new battle for him as he struggles to break from the cycles of violence that have previously defined him .Mike Carlsen (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) plays the vengeful brother.

“11:55” draws from the real-life experience of Almanzar, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Kosovo and Iraq after joining the Armed Forces to get away from the everyday violence he faced as a young man in New York City.

“There are so many people out there that I know that have so many good things to offer the world, but they just don’t have the opportunities; they just don’t have the outlets,” he said. “I think that this is something that a lot of people will see and connect with. This is an American story.”

Nolan Gallagher, CEO and founder of Gravitas Ventures, said, “The classic tale of revenge in the Wild West has long been a part of our cinematic culture and is brilliantly updated to today’s city streets in ’11:55’ with remarkable, authentic performances.”

Producers are Issler and Snyder, Danny Mendoza, Joshua Blum, Gia Walsh, Kara Baker and Matthew Thurm. Matt Ruskin is a co-producer.

The deal for “11:55” was negotiated by Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas and Deborah McIntosh from WME on behalf of the filmmakers.