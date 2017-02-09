Viacom has some Disney envy.

The struggle media giant unveiled a plan on Thursday that it said will help revitalize Paramount Pictures by integrating the studio behind “Transformers” and “Mission: Impossible” more deeply into the fabric of its other brands. Paramount has suffered a string of painful flops such as “Ben-Hur” and “Allied,” while suffering from a creative torpor.

It was all about brands, as Viacom said that going forward it will focus on its six flagship properties, a group that includes Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount.

“These six brands each have compelling, valuable and distinct brand propositions,” the company said in a filing. “They serve diverse, substantial audiences with largely-owned content, have global reach and distribution potential across linear, digital, film, and consumer products, events and experiences. Viacom’s other brands – some of which hold strong positions in their categories and maintain diverse and loyal followings – will be realigned to reinforce the six flagship brands.”

It’s a strategy that’s clearly aped from Disney, which has spent billions buying up Marvel, Pixar, and LucasFilm and seen its influence grow with each new acquisition. However, it’s not the first time that Viacom has tried to create stronger ties between Paramount and its other cable channels. The studio has made movies like “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” that had ties to Nickelodeon or other brands.

Viacom said that Paramount’s film slate will now include co-branded releases from each of the flagships. As part of that effort, Nickelodeon and Paramount will collaborate on four films. The first, “Amusement Park,” will premiere in theaters in summer 2018 and will then inspire TV series on Nickelodeon the following year. Viacom also said that Spike, home of “Bar Rescue” and “Lip Synch Battle,” will be rebranded The Paramount Network.

Beyond branding, Viacom said it would alter its approach to content and talent, deepen partnerships to drive revenue, make big moves in the digital and physical world, and “optimize and energize” the organization.” That last part could be tricky. Morale at the company took a beating following a bruising fight for control of Viacom last year. That battle pitted former CEO and Chairman Philippe Dauman against Shari Redstone, daughter of founder Sumner Redstone. Dauman was ultimately forced out, but not before shares of Viacom plunged in value. Viacom’s board later abandoned a plan to merge the company with CBS, another media property controlled by the Redstones.

The company will go into more detail about its plans on a call with analysts on Thursday morning.

More to come…