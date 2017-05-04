Viacom Confirms Paramount’s China Slate Financing Deal ‘Moving Forward’

Paramount Pictures‘ $1 billion slate deal with two Chinese media companies is back on track after nearly being derailed earlier this year, Viacom executives told analysts and investors on Thursday.

On an earnings call, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said the financing was “moving forward,” while Viacom CFO Wade Davis said that Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media have increased their financial commitment. Instead of funding a planned 25% of the studio’s entire film slate for the next three years, they will back 30% of the lineup.

“The slate financing agreement remains on track and is in operation,” said Davis.

The pact is for three years with an option for a fourth year. It begins in the company’s fiscal 2017.

Variety reported last month that Paramount’s new chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos recently traveled to Beijing to resurrect the deal with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media. Apparently his entreaties were successful.