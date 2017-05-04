Viacom Confirms Paramount’s China Slate Financing Deal ‘Moving Forward’

Paramount Pictures‘ $1 billion slate deal with two Chinese media companies is back on track after nearly being derailed earlier this year, Viacom executives told analysts and investors on Thursday.
On an earnings call, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said the financing was “moving forward,” while Viacom CFO Wade Davis said that Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media have increased their financial commitment. Instead of funding a planned 25% of the studio’s entire film slate for the next three years, they will back 30% of the lineup.
“The slate financing agreement remains on track and is in operation,” said Davis.
The pact is for three years with an option for a fourth year. It begins in the company’s fiscal 2017.
Variety reported last month that Paramount’s new chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos recently traveled to Beijing to resurrect the deal with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media. Apparently his entreaties were successful.
The Chinese financing deal was first announced in January, but it hit a roadblock in March as China continued to apply greater scrutiny to overseas investments.Though listed on the Shanghai stock exchange, Shanghai Film Group remains majority state-owned. State-owned companies have been subject to especially strict regulation on overseas investment since the Chinese government began its measures in November to bolster its currency and curb speculation. Huahua Media has significant operations offshore, and was able to provide its share of the payments under the agreement. But Shanghai Film Group struggled to hold up its end of the bargain.
The deal was originally brokered by Brad Grey, who was then Paramount’s chairman and CEO. Grey departed in February, leaving a question as to whether the Chinese investors would choose to stay in the deal under Paramount’s new leadership. Gianopulos was hired in March.
