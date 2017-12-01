Ventana Sur: Film Factory Swoops on ‘Dry Martina’ in High-Profile Ventana Sur Deal (EXCLUISVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Produced by Forastero and Rizoma, the drama comedy clinched key deal at Buenos Aires market

BUENOS AIRES — In what may well be the deal of Ventana Sur, Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Ent. has swooped on Che Sandoval’s “Dry Martina,” marking the first deal to be announced on a title in the Buenos Aires market’s competitions of Primer Corte and Copia 0, both  pix-in-post competitions.

Chilean Sandoval’s third feature, the dramedy screened late afternoon Thursday at Ventana Sur in Copia O, a section reserved for near complete or finished movies judged to be catnip for international ales agents.

In typical Film Factory-style – when it moves it often does so fast – a deal had been sealed with producers Forestero and Rizoma by early evening.

Film Factory will handle world sales right on a feature which marks a departure and step-up in ambition and international reach for the young Chilean auteur. That cuts several ways.

After first two features – shot on the fly portraits of garrulous, flailing masculinity such as Sandoval’s second feature, “Much Better Than You” an alcohol-sluiced Mumblecore odyssey through Santiago nightlife and portrait of irreparable egomaniacal machismo – “Dry Martina” is Sandoval’s first feature with a female protagonist. She is, moreover, a strong woman who attempts to forge her own destiny.

Here, Antonella Costa (“The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Garage Olimpo”) plays a 35-year-old Argentine singer who is dumped, loses her voice and becomes frigid – until she falls in love/lust with handsome Chilean Carlos. But “the real root of her problems is affection, not sex,” Sandoval has said, and a potential new family their solution.

“Dry Martina” is a film of characters, especially a woman who begins in one place and finishes in another, makes a physical and above all spiritual journey, and is looking for love without realizing it,” said Florencia Larrea, who produced for Forestero with Gregorio González.

A film in its final stretches about the relationship between two women, “Dry Martina” also reps a large step-up in production values, from a long-in-development screenplay, with doctoring by Martin Rejtman (“Rapado,” “Two Shots Fired”), to cinematography by Benjamín Echazarreta, a DoP on Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman” and “Gloria.”

Film Factory’s new buy is also a sterling example of new Latin American cinema, a genre-blending mix practised a lot by Forestero of a popular film audience type, here comedy (but melodrama in Forastero’s “My Tender Matador”) melded with a more upscale form – drama – knit by an auteur’s vision.

Made in international co-production – another Sandoval first –  with Natacha Cervi and Hernán Musaluppi’s Rizoma, a bastion of the New Argentine Cinema, the result is a movie which moves Sandoval’s career on from niche indie to open international arthouse.

“‘Dry Martina’ is a film which has different subjects and we wanted it to be entertaining: Buyers were very excited at the end of the market screening. It can be read on multiple levels, turning, for example, on sexuality as self-respect, ” said Larrea.

Film Factory Ent.’s head of sales Toni Oliete added: “‘Dry Martina’ is a fresh and very daring film that is perfect for educated audiences which also want to have a good time in a cinema theater.”

