Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in ‘Venom’

Woody Harrelson has joined Tom Hardy in Sony’s “Venom” movie.

Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, and Jenny Slate are also on board, with Ruben Fleischer directing.

Although character details are sparse, sources say Harrelson will play a henchman of sorts. Sony had no comment on the casting.

Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji”) and Jeff Pinkner (“The Dark Tower”) will write the script for “Venom,” with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing the movie, along with Amy Pascal. Palak Patel and Eric Fineman are overseeing the project for Columbia Pictures.

Since his inception in 1988, Venom has been one of “Spider-Man’s” most popular characters, making it a top priority for the studio to get the movie off the ground. Venom made his big-screen debut in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3,” where he was portrayed by Topher Grace.

Throughout the history of Marvel Comics, Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Deadpool, Hulk, and other major characters.

Harrelson has kept busy over the past couple of years appearing in “LBJ,” “The Edge of Seventeen,” “The Glass Castle,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

He most recently wrapped production on “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and has been earning rave reviews for his role in “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.” He is repped by CAA.

“Venom” hits theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.

