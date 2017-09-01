Venice: Pathe Takes World Sales on New Mario Martone Pic ‘Capri – Batterie’

VENICE, Italy — France’s Pathe Intl. has taken world sales outside Italy on “Capri — Batterie,” the new drama by Italian auteur Mario Martone (“Leopardi”).

Produced by Indigo Film (“The Great Beauty”), “Capri” started shooting in August on the famous isle off the coast of Naples. Set in 1914, it’s a period piece about a commune of North Europeans who experiment there with art and alternative lifestyles on the eve of World War I.

The film is about “an island that is unique: a mountain that crashed into Mediterranean waters and that at the start of the 20th century was a magnet for anyone driven by ideals of freedom and progress,” according to promotional materials.

Pic’s ensemble cast comprises Italy’s Marianna Fontana, Donatella Finocchiaro and Antonio Folletto; France’s Jenna Thiam; Dutch thesp Reinout Scholten van Aschat; Germany’s Maximilian Dirr; and Italy-based Russian actor Rinat Khismatouline (“Gomorrah,” the TV series). 01 Distribution will release “Capri” in Italy.

Martone’s “Leopardi” launched from the Venice competition in 2014 and went on to become a local hit.