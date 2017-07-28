New Europe Picks Up Venice-bound Iranian Drama ‘Disappearance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has signed a world sales deal for Ali Asgari’s Iranian drama “Disappearance,” recently selected for the Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti competition.

Penned by Asgari together with his writing partner Farnoosh Samadi, “Disappearance” tells the story of “two young lovers, who, in the course of one cold night in Teheran, go from hospital to hospital in search of help. Soon they will have to face the tragic consequences of their youthful naivety,” according to a statement.

“Disappearance” is the first feature-length film by Asgari, whose short films competed in Venice and Cannes. The project was developed in the Cannes Cinefondation Residence and received a grant from the Doha Film Institute. It was produced in Iran by Pouria Heidary Oureh, Ali Sadraei of Three Gardens Film.

Samadi and Asgari’s latest short “Gaze” will also compete in Locarno this year.

Naszewski, New Europe’s CEO, commented: “We have been following Ali’s development as a director for a long time and have been great admirers of his short films. He is definitely one of the new talents in world cinema.”

New Europe Film Sales’ lineup includes Locarno main competition title “Winter Brothers” by Hlynur Palmason, Venice Orizzonti-selected “Under the Tree” by Haffstein Gunnar Sigurdson, Jerusalem Film Festival winner “Scaffolding” by Matan Yair, Tribeca competition film “Holy Air” and Berlinale Generation and best debut winner “Summer 1993.”