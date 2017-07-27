Venice Lineup: Aronofsky’s ‘mother!’ Lands on the Lido, Plus Films by Clooney, Del Toro, Kechiche

ROME – Darren Aronofsky’s horror thriller “mother!” and new films by George Clooney and Guillermo del Toro will world premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival, along with hotly anticipated titles from directors such as France’s Abdellatif Kechiche and Spain’s Fernando León de Aranoa.

Aronofsky’s “mother!”, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, had not been expected on the Lido. The horror film is scheduled for release in the U.S. on Sept. 15.

As previously reported by Variety, Clooney’s “Suburbicon” (pictured), a black comedy starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac, will launch from the Lido. The film is one of three Paramount titles destined for competition in Venice, along with “mother!” and festival opener “Downsizing” by Alexander Payne. All three movies will also screen in Toronto.

In “Suburbicon,” Damon plays the father in a well-to-do suburban family that finds itself caught in a violent spiral. The actor also stars in “Downsizing,” a social satire in which his character agrees to have himself shrunk down in order to live luxuriously in a government resort. The “Downsizing” cast includes Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, and Jason Sudeikis.

Fox Searchlight will also launch two award hopefuls from the Lido, where they are in the main competition: Del Toro’s Cold War-era fantasy “The Shape of Water” and dark thriller “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” directed by Martin McDonaugh (“In Bruges”), which stars Frances McDormand as a feisty middle-aged mother who challenges a small-town police chief, played by Woody Harrelson, after her daughter is murdered and no killer has been found.

Universal International will bow “Victoria and Abdul,” a period piece by director Stephen Frears about the real-life friendship between a young Indian Muslim clerk and Queen Victoria, played by Judi Dench. Frears and Dench also collaborated on Oscar-nominated “Philomena,” which launched from Venice in 2013. “Victoria and Abdul” is out of competition.

Another British entry – which will compete – is Andrew Haigh’s Oregon-set “Lean on Pete,” which stars Charlie Plummer (“Granite Flats”) as a teenager who takes a summer job with a washed-up horse trainer, played by Steve Buscemi, and befriends a failing racehorse. New York-based distributor A24 (“Moonlight”) will release “Lean on Pete” in North America.

Amazon Studios will launch competition entry “Human Flow,” Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s take on the global refugee crisis. The movie was filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year.

While the Cannes Film Festival in May did not have any studio pics, this year’s Venice lineup looks set to bolster the Lido’s growing reputation as an awards-season launching pad.

Entries from Europe include “Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno” (in competition), Kechiche’s follow-up to “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” which won the 2013 Palme d’Or, and de Aranoa’s “Loving Pablo,” in which Javier Bardem plays drug lord Pablo Escobar.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL — IN COMPETITION

“Human Flow,” Ai Weiwei (Germany, U.S.)

“mother!”, Darren Aronofsky (U.S.)

“Suburbicon,” George Clooney (U.S.)

“The Shape Of Water,” Guillermo Del Toro (U.S.)

“L’Insulte,” Ziad Doueiri (France, Lebanon)

“La Villa,” Robert Guediguian (France)

“Lean on Pete,” Andrew Haigh (U.K.)

“Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno,” Abdellatif Kechiche

“The Third Murder,” Koreada Hirkazu (Japan)

“Jusqu’a La Garde,” Xavier Legrand (France)

“Amore e Malavita,” Manetto Bros. (Italy)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (U.K.)

“Hannah,” Andrea Pallaoro (Italy, Belgium, France)

“Downsizing,” Alexander Payne (U.S.)

“Angels Wear White,” Vivian Qu (China, France)

“Una Famiglia,” Sebastiano Risio (Italy)

“First Reformed,” Paul Schrader (U.S.)

“Sweet Country,” Warwick Thornton (Australia)

“The Leisure Seeker,” Paolo Virzì (Italy)

“Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, Frederick Wiseman (U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Special Events

“Casa D’Altri,” Gianni Amelio (Italy)

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D,” John Landis (U.S)

“Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller,” Jerry Kramer (U.S.)

FICTION

“Our Souls at Night,” Ritesh Batra (U.S.)

“Il Signor Rotopeter,” Antonietta De Lillo (Italy)

“Victoria and Abdul,” Stephen Frears (U.K.)

“La Melodie,” Rachid Hami (France)

“Outrage Coda,” Kitano Takes (Japan)

“Loving Pablo,” Fernando Leon De Aranoa (Spain)

“Zama,” Lucrecia Martel (Argentina, Brazil)

“Wormwood,” Errol Morris (U.S.)

“Diva!”, Francesco Patierno (Italy)

“La Fidele,” Michael R. Roskam (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

“The Private Life of a Modern Woman,” James Toback (U.S.)

“Brawl in Cell Block 99,” S. Craig Zahler (U.S.)

NON-FICTION

“Cuba And The Cameraman,” Jon Albert (U.S.)

“My Generation,” David Batty (U.K)

“The Devil and Father Amorth,” William Friedkin (U.S.)

“This Is Congo,” Daniel McCabe (Congo)

“Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda,” Stephen Nomura Schible (U.S., Japan)

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman, and Tony Clifton,” Chris Smith (U.S.)

“Happy Winter,” Giovanni Totaro (Italy)

HORIZONS

“Disappearance,” Ali Asgari (Iran, Qatar)

“Especes Menaces,” Gilles Bourdos (France, Belgium)

“The Rape of Recy Taylor,” Nancy Buirski (U.S.)

“Caniba,” Lucian Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel (France)

“Les Bienheureux,” Sofia Djama (France, Belgium)

“Marvin,” Anne Fontaine (France)

“Invisibile,” Pablo Giorgelli (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Germany)

“Brutti e Cattivi,” Cosimo Gomez (Italy, France)

“The Cousin,” Tzahi Grad (Israel)

“Reparer les vivants,” Katell Quillevere (France, Belgium)

“The Testament,” Amichai Greenberg (Israel, Austria)

“No Date, No Signature,” Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

“Los Versos Del Olvido,” Alireza Khatami (France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile)

“Nico, 1988,” Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy)

“Krieg,” Rick Ostermann, Barbara Auer (Germany)

“West of Sunshine,” Jason Raftopoulos (Australia)

“Gotta Cenerentola,” Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri, Dario Sansone (Italy)

“Under The Tree,” Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (Iceland, Denmark, Poland, Germany)

“La Vita in Comune,” Edoardo Winspeare (Italy)