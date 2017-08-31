Venice: Ethan Hawke Says There’s a ‘Lot of Myself’ in ‘First Reformed’

In Venice to present “First Reformed,” leading actor Ethan Hawke and director Paul Schrader said Thursday that the movie marked a kind of coming of age for both of them and reflected on their own religious upbringings.

Schrader said he had always been fascinated by the themes of religion, spirituality and transcendence discussed by authors such as Robert Bresson but “was too excited by the depiction of violence and sexuality” in his earlier films to work with these authors. The turning point, he said, was a conversation with director Paweł Pawlikowski, whose “Ida” won the Oscar for best foreign-language film in 2015. “I told myself, it’s about time for you to write one of these movies,” Schrader said.

Hawke, whose performance as a grief-stricken ex-military chaplain from upstate New York has been applauded by critics at Venice, said at the film’s press conference that he had never been asked to play a priest before. But religion “was a very important dialogue in my head,” he said, having been “surrounded by it my whole life.”

“When I was born, my great-great-grandmother had a clear sense that I was going to be a priest and told everyone that I should be paying attention to the calling if it ever came. So I used to pray that the calling wouldn’t come. And thank God it didn’t,” Hawke recalled.

As for his role in “First Reformed,” Hawke said that “it wasn’t hard for me to get into this character….because I can put a lot of myself into it.”

Speaking of his upbringing, Hawke said his “family had a very strong mistrust of celebrity and fame and its ability to blind people’s nature of reality.”

In acting, said Hawke, “there is reenactment involved, and that’s something I love about acting. It has a shamanistic quality.”