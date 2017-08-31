Charlotte Rampling Struggles With Family Tragedy in Clip From Venice’s ‘Hannah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

'Hannah': Exclusive Clip of Charlotte Rampling
Courtesy of TF1 International

Charlotte Rampling stars in a new clip from director Andrea Pallaoro’s French-language drama “Hannah,” which sees its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8.

Rampling, who was Oscar-nominated for “45 Years,” plays a woman grappling with the consequences of her husband’s imprisonment. Left alone, she watches her life begin to unravel as she becomes ever more alienated from the world she inhabits.

Following its Venice bow, “Hannah” will see its North American premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. The new three-minute, subtitled French-language clip follows directly on from a shorter, dialogue-free clip which debuted on Toronto’s official website earlier this month.

“Hannah” is written by Pallaoro and Orlando Tirado and produced by Andrea Stucovitz for Partner Media Investment, John Engel for Left Field Ventures and Clement Duboin for Good Fortune Films. TF1 Studio is handling worldwide sales.

