The Best Films of 2017

In a year of cinematic riches, Variety chief film critics Owen Gleiberman and Peter Debruge may not agree on precisely what films rank as the year’s best (although “Get Out” scores pretty high for both), but it’s thrilling to see movies directed by women at the top of each of their lists. Click through to see the critics’ individual justifications for their choices.

Owen Gleiberman’s Top 10 Films of 2017 | Read More

1. Lady Bird

2. Get Out

3. Oklahoma City

4. The Florida Project

5. The Disaster Artist

6. Faces Places

7. Logan Lucky

8. Call Me by Your Name

9. Loveless

10. I, Tonya

Peter Debruge’s Top 10 Films of 2017 | Read More

1. The Rider

2. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

3. Get Out

4. Call Me by Your Name

5. The Distinguished Citizen

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. The Shape of Water

8. The Square

9. I, Tonya

10. Lost in Paris