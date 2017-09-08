Variety Studio Returns to TIFF With Exclusive Interviews With Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, Matt Damon and More

Staff Writer @matt_fern
Jennifer Lawrence George Clooney Matt Damon
REX/Shutterstock

Variety Studio, presented by DirecTV and AT&T, will return to the Toronto International Film Festival, offering exclusive video interviews with stars and directors ranging from Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney, to Matt Damon and Emma Stone.

Some of the other actors and filmmakers scheduled to appear at the studio — running from Saturday to Tuesday — include: Christian Bale, Annette Bening, Steve Carell, Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Claire Foy, James Franco, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Kate Mara, Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, Ellen Page, Rosamund Pike, Margot Robbie, Vince Vaughn, Alicia Vikander, and Kristen Wiig.

Interviews from the studio, all presented by DirecTV and AT&T, will appear only on Variety.com and Variety social media accounts.

The private, invite-only interview lounge will be held at Momofuku Toronto — in the heart of downtown Toronto. Guests will be able to test their film knowledge and play a trivia game to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

The Toronto International Film Festival began in 1976 as a collection of films from other festivals and has since expanded to become one of the most influential fests in the world. This year’s iteration, which kicked off on Thursday, ends on Sept. 17.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad