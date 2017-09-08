Variety Studio Returns to TIFF With Exclusive Interviews With Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, Matt Damon and More

Variety Studio, presented by DirecTV and AT&T, will return to the Toronto International Film Festival, offering exclusive video interviews with stars and directors ranging from Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney, to Matt Damon and Emma Stone.

Some of the other actors and filmmakers scheduled to appear at the studio — running from Saturday to Tuesday — include: Christian Bale, Annette Bening, Steve Carell, Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Claire Foy, James Franco, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Kate Mara, Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, Ellen Page, Rosamund Pike, Margot Robbie, Vince Vaughn, Alicia Vikander, and Kristen Wiig.

Interviews from the studio, all presented by DirecTV and AT&T, will appear only on Variety.com and Variety social media accounts.

The private, invite-only interview lounge will be held at Momofuku Toronto — in the heart of downtown Toronto. Guests will be able to test their film knowledge and play a trivia game to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

The Toronto International Film Festival began in 1976 as a collection of films from other festivals and has since expanded to become one of the most influential fests in the world. This year’s iteration, which kicked off on Thursday, ends on Sept. 17.