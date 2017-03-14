Academy Award-winning filmmakers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will keynote Massive, Variety’s annual entertainment marketing summit. The March 22 conference, to be held at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, will also feature keynote speeches from Emmy Award-winning producer Jason Blum, and Universal Pictures worldwide marketing president Josh Goldstine and co-president Michael Moses.

As executive producers of National Geographic Channel’s first scripted series, “Genius,” Howard and Grazer will talk about the show’s April premiere, which marks Howard’s directorial television debut. Other topics to be discussed include “mastering the connected entertainment campaign, perfecting influencer marketing, building targeted mobile messaging, and the secrets of opening a film.”

Oscar-nominated Blum, the producer of recent hits such as “Get Out” and “Split,” plans to discuss how his Blumhouse films excel at creating cult followings. His other movies include “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity” franchises, in addition to “Insidious.”

“In this ultra-competitive media landscape, marketers need to innovate their campaigns to best engage with today’s multi-platform audiences,” said Variety Group Publisher and CRO Michelle Sobrino Stearns. “Massive will serve as the perfect destination to hear strategies to succeed.”

The event also features elite marketers from top entertainment and consumer brands, including Jenny Wall, chief marketing officer at Hulu; Nick Bartle, chief marketing officer at Pandora; Jim Underwood, global head of entertainment strategy for Facebook; Lee Brown, chief revenue officer at BuzzFeed; Alicia Jones, head of social media marketing for Honda and Acura; Donald Robertson, chief creative officer for Estee Lauder; and JP Richards, executive VP of worldwide digital marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Tickets for the full day summit can be purchased here.