The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in conjunction with Variety, announced on Thursday the recipients of the third annual Variety Artisans Awards.

The honorees, all nominated for 2017 Oscars, were selected for innovating their respective fields. They will be honored on Feb. 6 at the Lobero Theatre. A panel with the artisans will be moderated by Tim Gray, Variety’s senior vice president and awards editor.

The 2017 Variety Artisans Award honorees are listed below:

Alessandro Bertolazzi for Makeup and Hair for the Warner Brothers film “Suicide Squad,” directed by David Ayer. This marks Bertolazzi’s first Academy Award nomination. His previous credits include “Skyfall,” “Biutiful,” and “Babel.”

Jess Gonchor, for Production Design in the Universal Pictures film “Hail, Caesar!” directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. Gonchor was previously nominated for an Academy Award for his work on “True Grit” which was nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards. Gonchor has worked with the Coen Brothers on each of their films since “No Country For Old Men.”

Justin Hurwitz, for original score in the Lionsgate musical “La La Land” directed by Damien Chazelle. Hurwitz received both the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award for Best Original Score for the film. He is a first time Oscar nominee this year.

Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for Original Song City of Stars in the Lionsgate musical “La La Land.” The song received both the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award for Best Original Song this year.

James Laxton for Cinematographer in A24’s “Moonlight” directed by Barry Jenkins. Laxton won the Los Angeles Film Critics, New York Film Critics, and San Francisco Film Critics award for Best Cinematography for his work on the film.

Robert Legato for Visual Effects in the Disney live-action film “The Jungle Book,” directed by Jon Favreau. Legato has won two Academy Awards (and has been nominated a total of four times) for his work on “Titanic” and “Hugo.”

Alan Robert Murray for Sound Editing in the Warner Brothers film “Sully,” directed by Clint Eastwood. He has been nominated for eight Academy Awards and won for his work on Eastwood’s films, “American Sniper” and “Letters from Iwo Jima.”

Kevin O’Connell for Sound Mixing in the Lionsgate Film “Hacksaw Ridge” directed by Mel Gibson. This is his 21st Academy Award nomination for films that include “Top Gun” and “Transformers.”

Joe Walker for Editor in the Paramount Film “Arrival” directed Denis Villeneuve for which he is nominated for an Oscar. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on “12 Years A Slave.” “Arrival” marks his second collaboration with Villeneuve following last year’s critically-acclaimed “Sicario.” He is currently working with Villeneuve on the upcoming “Bladerunner.”

Mary Zophres for Costume Designer in the Lionsgate film “La La Land” directed by Damien Chazelle. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in the Coen Brother’s Film “True Grit.” In 2016, Zophres received the Key West Film Festival’s Career Achievement Award for costume design.