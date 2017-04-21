Variety has selected its 10 Producers to Watch for 2017, this year with a particular emphasis on the thriving international film scene. Having originally launched at the Cannes Festival in 1998, this year’s Variety Producers to Watch will again be presented on the Croisette for the first time in over 15 years.

While they hail from various corners of the globe, these creatively-minded producers all share one thing in common: impeccable taste. Their films have played festivals including Berlin, Sundance and Venice, and a full half of the honorees have titles in this year’s Cannes official competition.

Variety also honors the forces behind global box office hits like comedy “Alibi.com” (Alexandra Fechner) and thriller “Train to Busan” (Lee Dong-ha), Real Film Berlin managing director Henning Kamm, India’s indie film guru Manish Mundra, and former agent-turned-producer Alex Saks, who saw her first three films sell at this year’s Sundance.

The 10 producers to watch are:

Rosa Attab (“You Were Never Really Here”)

Oscar Boyson and Sebastian Bear-McClard (“Good Time”)

Hugues Charbonneau & Marie-Ange Luciani (“120 Beats Per Minute”)

Alexandra Fechner (“Alibi.com”)

Youree Henley (“The Beguiled”)

Henning Kamm (“One, Two, Three”)

Lee Dong-ha (“Train to Busan”)

Manish Mundra (“Masaan”)

Marie-Jeanne Pascal & Melita Toscan du Plantier (“In the Fade”)

Alex Saks (“Thoroughbred”)

The producers will be profiled in Variety’s Cannes issue on May 16, and honored in person at an event during the festival.

The 10 to Watch series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, spotlights emerging writers, actors, producers, directors, comics and cinematographers. Honorees are curated from submissions from the entertainment industry and selected by a team of Variety’s critics, reporters and editors.