‘Valerian’ Leads International Box Office After China Ends Summer Blackout

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Valerian Movie
Screenshot/Facebook

After its ill-fated release in North America and most foreign territories, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” looked to China as its final hope.

Now, the Middle Kingdom’s summer blackout period has come to an end, and EuropaCorp’s “Valerian” has ended the weekend on top. Luc Besson’s $180 million sci-fi epic — considered to be the most expensive independent film ever made — grossed $32.8 million from 32 international territories (including China) this weekend.

“Valerian’s” Chinese debut compares unfavorably to almost every other summer blockbuster — higher than “Alien: Covenant” ($28.2 million), but less than “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ($48.6 million); “Pirates of the Caribbean” ($65.9 million); “Wonder Woman” ($37.7 million); “Transformers” ($119.6 million); and others.

Related

Valerian

‘Valerian’ Looks to China After Tanking in Most Markets

The figure is higher than Besson’s last entry in China, “Lucy,” which debuted to $20 million. “Lucy,” granted, has out-earned “Valerian” by nearly every other metric, including domestic gross (“Lucy,” $126.6 million; “Valerian,” $39.4 million).

Analysts believe “Valerian’s” break-even point is over $400 million globally. Its current worldwide earnings stand at just $163.8 million.

The other two new releases in China this weekend are “Baby Driver” and “Cars 3.” Disney and Pixar’s threequel earned $10.8 million in China and $13.4 million overall from 27 international markets. Sony’s indie hit took in $10.5 million from China and $15.3 million from 50 overseas territories.

Meanwhile, China’s “Wolf Warriors II,” which benefitted from the blackout period by raking in a record-breaking sum during its first few weekends, continues to play well. This weekend it will come away with $15.8 million from six international territories. It’s worldwide cume now stands at $815 million.

Otherwise, “Annabelle: Creation” has cleared the $200 million mark worldwide for Warner Bros. The horror sequel earned $22 million from 61 international territories, putting it in second behind “Valerian.”

“Tad Jones: The Hero Returns” is the only new international player. It opened in one territory and earned $2.8 million.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Jimmy Green says:
      August 27, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Valerian is 1000 times better than “Annabelle: Creation” … SMH.

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad