Val Kilmer Confirms Cancer Rumors, Says He’s in ‘Healing’ Stages

Val Kilmer finally confirmed numerous reports that he was battling cancer during a recent AMA on Reddit. The actor had never acknowledged the rumors as legitimate, but now confirms that he has had a “healing of cancer.”

Michael Douglas first revealed Kilmer’s oral cancer diagnosis on Halloween last year when speaking to Jonathan Ross about the pair’s film “The Ghost and the Darkness.” Douglas claimed his co-star had not been seen in public recently due to Kilmer “dealing with exactly what I had, and things don’t look too good for him.” (Douglas was previously diagnosed with stage 4 oral cancer in 2010, but was declared cancer-free following treatment in 2011).

Despite originally denying Douglas’ claims — as well as reports involving a possible tumor back in October of 2015 — Kilmer was forthright with a fan during his Reddit AMA on Wednesday:

“A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?” the fan questioned.

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer,” Kilmer replied. “But my tongue is still swollen altho [sic] healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

While a “healing of cancer” is somewhat unclear clinically, the level of honesty seems to suggest a clean bill of health for the veteran actor.

