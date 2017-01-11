“Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” and “Moonlight” have been selected as the feature film finalists for the USC Libraries Scripter Award.

The organization also named “Games of Thrones,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Night Manager,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” as nominees for its television award.

The winners will be announced on Feb. 11 during a ceremony at the Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library at USC. The selection committee, chaired by Writers Guild of America West President Howard A. Rodman, selected the finalists from a field of 80 film and 45 television adaptations.

The Scripter was launched in 1988. Last year’s Scripter feature film award went to “The Big Short,” which also won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. “Show Me a Hero” won the first-ever TV award.

The finalist writers for film are:

Screenwriter Eric Heisserer for “Arrival,” adapted from the novella “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang

August Wilson for the play and screenplay of “Fences”

Screenwriters Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi for “Hidden Figures,” based on the nonfiction book by Margot Lee Shetterly

Luke Davies for the screenplay for “Lion,” adapted from the nonfiction book “A Long Way Home” by Saroo Brierley

Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” adapted from “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The finalist writers for television episodes are:

Screenwriters David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, for the episode “The Winds of Winter” from “Game of Thrones,” adapted from the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martin

Frank Spotnitz, Erik Oleson, and Joe Kawasaki for the episode “Fallout” from “The Man in the High Castle,” based on the novel by Philip K. Dick

David Farr for the miniseries “The Night Manager,” based on the espionage novel by John le Carré

Tara Herrmann and Jenji Kohan for the episode “Toast Can’t Never Be Bread Again” from “Orange is the New Black,” adapted from the memoir by Piper Kerman, “Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison”

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski for the episode “Manna From Heaven” from “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” based on the nonfiction book “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” by Jeffrey Toobin