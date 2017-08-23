‘Marshall,’ ‘Queen Sugar’ Set for 2017 Urbanworld Film Festival

The 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival has announced its 2017 slate, with the likes of Ava DuVernay and Chadwick Boseman making appearances at the festival that aims to represent a broad lens of diversity and expand the definition of urban beyond ethnicity.

Highlights of the festival include the U.S. premiere of “Marshall,” the Thurgood Marshall bio starring Boseman, with a screening followed by a Q&A with Boseman, co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad and director Reginald Hudlin, moderated by journalist Tamron Hall. Also on the roster is the debut of the midseason premiere of DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar,” followed by a conversation between series stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe with DuVernay and director Julie Dash.

The lineup also includes “Baltimore Rising,” the documentary directed by “The Wire” actor Sonja Sohn, following activists, police officers, community leaders and gang affiliates who struggle to hold Baltimore together in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death, even as the homicide rate hits record levels. Another screening at the fest will showcase an episode of Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo’s new BET series “Tales.”

Passes for the festival, which runs in New York City Sept. 20-24, are available at Urbanworld’s website. See a complete list of screenings below.

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTATIONS

“Marshall” – Directed by Reginald Hudlin – Presented by Open Road Films (U.S. Premiere)

“Baltimore Rising”– Directed by Sonja Sohn – Presented by HBO (U.S. Premiere)

“Tales: Trap Queen” – Directed by Benny Boom – Presented by BET Networks (World Premiere)

“Queen Sugar” – Directed by Julie Dash – Presented by OWN:Oprah Winfrey Network (New York Premiere)

“Released” – Presented by OWN:Oprah Winfrey Network (New York Premiere)

“Double Play” – Directed by Ernest Dickerson (U.S. Premiere)

“Blackout” (Alumni Spotlight – 10 Year Anniversary) – Directed by Jerry LaMothe

THE REVOLT YOUNG FILMMAKERS SHOWCASE

“Curiosities of the Quiet Boy” – Directed by Quran Squire (New York Premiere)

“Laced” – Directed by David Fortune (World Premiere)

“Night” – Directed by Joosje Duk (New York Premiere)

“Role Model” – Directed by TJ Noel-Sullivan (New York Premiere)

“Sad Mobius” – Directed by Kiho Song (World Premiere)

“Khiluana (Toy)” – Directed by Rajat Agrawal (World Premiere)

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURES

“Alaska Is A Drag” – Directed by Shaz Bennett

“Bruce!!!” – Directed by Eden Marryshow (New York Premiere)

“Covers” – Directed by Malcolm M. Mays (World Premiere)

“Quest” – Directed by Santiago Rizzo (U.S. Premiere)

“Shine” – Directed by Anthony Nardolillo (World Premiere)

“The Price” – Directed by Anthony Onah (East Coast Premiere) – Presented by Samuel Goldwyn

“Varsity Punks” – Directed by Anthony Solorzano (East Coast Premiere)

WORLD NARRATIVE FEATURES

“Brown Girl Begins” (Canada) – Directed by Sharon Lewis (World Premiere)

“Cargo” (Bahamas) – Directed by Kareem J. Mortimer (New York Premiere)

“Catching Feelings” (South Africa) – Directed by Kagiso Lediga (East Coast Premiere)

“Moko Jumbie” (Trinidad & Tobago) – Directed by Vashti Anderson (East Coast Premiere)

“Stay” (Japan) – Directed by Darryl Wharton-Rigby (World Premiere)

“Tourments D’Amour” (France) – Directed by Caroline Jules (New York Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

“Behind the Curtain: Eclipsed” – Directed by Collins J. Harris IV (New York Premiere) – Presented by BET International

“Coach Jake” – Directed by Ian Phillips (World Premiere)

“Geek Girls” – Directed by Gina Hara (U.S. Premiere) – Presented by Women Make Movies

“Milwaukee 53206” – Directed by Keith McQuirter

“Speaking Tongues/Somos Lengua” – Directed by Kyzza Terrazas (East Coast Premiere)

“Teach Us All” – Directed by Sonia Lowman (East Coast Premiere) – Presented by ARRAY

“Word Is Bond” – Directed by Sacha Jenkins (World Premiere) – Presented by Saboteur

NARRATIVE SHORTS

“Ablution” – Directed by Omar Al Dakheel (World Premiere)

“AKASHI-あかし-” – Directed by Mayumi Yoshida

“Atone” – Directed by Damon L. Smith (East Coast Premiere)

“Big City” – Directed by Jordan Bond and Lachlan Ryan

“Hijo por Hijo (Child For Child)” – Directed by Juan Avella (New York Premiere)

“Cocoon” – Directed by Mei Liying

“Covered” – Directed by Desha Dauchan (New York Premiere)

“Dayton Jones” – Directed by Nelson George (World Premiere)

“Emergency” – Directed by Carey Williams

“Flip the Record” – Directed by Marie Jamora

“Fractured” – Directed by Arnold Chun (East Coast Premiere)

“French” – Directed by Josza Anjembe

“Just Go” – Directed by Pavels Gumennikovs (New York Premiere)

“Last Looks” – Directed by Cierra Glaude (World Premiere)

“Lunch Time” – Directed by Alireza Ghasemi (New York Premiere)

“Oscar Micheaux” – Directed by JD Walker (U.S. Premiere)

“Out Again” – Directed by Robin Cloud

“Search Party” – Directed by Tesia Walker

“Shadow of Man” – Directed by Kristof Sagna (U.S. Premiere)

“Silence Radio” – Directed by Kartik Singh (U.S. Premiere)

“So Far From God” – Directed by Bret Polish (World Premiere)

“Something More Banal” – Directed by Shalini Adnani

“Suitable” – Directed by Thembi Banks (U.S. Premiere)

“The Tale of Four” – Directed by Gabourey Sidibe (New York Premiere)

“Teachers” – Directed by Mark Columbus (World Premiere)

“The Bill” – Directed by Caralene Robinson (New York Premiere)

“The Jump Off” – Directed by Jovan James (World Premiere)

“The Middlegame” – Directed by Kristen Hester (World Premiere)

“The Paris Project” – Directed by Tamara P. Carter (World Premiere)

“Vernon Walks” – Directed by Santiago A. Zannou (U.S. Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

“Waiting for Hassana” – Directed by Ifunanya Maduka

“Alone” – Directed by Garrett Bradley

ANIMATION SHORTS

“Victor & Isolina” – Directed by William D. Caballero

“Sophia” – Directed by Zsofia Opra-Szabo

“Mosquito: Bite Of Passage” – Directed by Brian Vincent Rhodes and Eric Cheng

WEB ORIGINALS

“Docket 32357” – Directed by Randy Wilkins (East Coast Premiere)

“High And Mighty” – Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada (East Coast Premiere)

“I Love Bekka and Lucy” – Directed by Rachael Holder (East Coast Premiere)

“Independent” – Created by We Are Famous (East Coast Premiere)

MUSIC VIDEOS

“Beautiful Soul (Featuring Elán Varner)” – Directed by Jac Benson II (World Premiere)

“Know Your Worth (Featuring Halima Akinlade)” – Directed by Emily Gurland

“Can I Exist (Featuring Missio)” – Directed by Jeff Ray

“Sunday Saxon (Featuring Old Man Saxon)” – Directed by Anthony Yano Hays

SCREENPLAYS

“Amber’s Alert” – Written by Thada Catalon

“Eliza” – Written by Kym Mosley

“Pale Horse” – Written by Chris Courtney Martin

“Muted” – Written by Brandi Nicole Payne